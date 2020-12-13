Another HC judge succumbs to Covid-19; Madhya Pradesh HC Judge Vandana Kasrekar passes away

India

Updated: Dec 13, 2020 1:57 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP) judge, Judge Vandana Kasrekar, passed away today morning due to Covid-19. He was 60 years old.

His death comes just over a week after the death of Gujarat High Court judge, Judge GR Udhwani, who had also succumbed to Covid-19.

Judge Kasrekar was born on July 10, 1960 and served before the High Court of the Public Ministry before being appointed a judge of the Indore High Court of the High Court on October 25, 2014.

Top defender Vivek Tankha, a native of Madhya Pradesh, expressed his condolences.

“Two years ago we lost Judge RK Tankha on December 13, a wonderful human being. Today, the Supreme Court of the MP lost another wonderful human being, Justice Vandana Kasrekar, on December 13. We have lost a gem. A young life leaves after a hard fight. Thank you Dr. Trehan for doing your best, ”he tweeted.

42 years ago we lost Judge RK Tankha on December 13, a wonderful human being. Today, the Supreme Court of the MP lost another wonderful human being, Justice Vandana Kasrekar, on December 13. We have lost a gem. A young life leaves after a hard fight. Thank you Dr. Trehan for doing your best. @medanta – Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) December 13, 2020

Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to express his condolences. He tweeted in Hindi: “I received the sad news of the passing of the Honorable Vandana Kasrekar, published in the Indore Bench of MP High Court. My condolences to his family. ”