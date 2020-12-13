Agricultural Unrest: Protesters Deface Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Washington; Sighting of ‘Khalistani’ flags | India News
WASHINGTON: Members of the Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organized by young Sikh-Americans in support of farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws in India.
Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around the Washington DC metropolitan area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina held a car rally at the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC on Saturday, where they gathered to express solidarity with protesting farmers.
However, the peaceful protest was soon hijacked by Sikh separatists who carried Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners saying they represented “the Republic of Khalistan”.
During the protest, many of the young pro-Khalistan Sikhs wearing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and stuck a poster on it. The group was raising slogans against India and in favor of Khalistan.
The Indian Embassy condemned the “malicious act” of the hooligans disguised as protesters.
“The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Square in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this malicious act by hooligans posing as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice “. it said in a statement.
The Embassy said it has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken the matter to the State Department for early investigation and action against the culprits under applicable law.
Washington DC’s police and secret services had a sizable presence when all of this happened on Saturday afternoon.
About half an hour later, another group of Khalistani supporters hung a doll from the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a rope around the statue’s neck.
After more than an hour, a Secret Service agent was seen approaching the statue and apparently telling the youths that they were breaking the law by committing acts of vandalism.
On June 26, President Donald Trump signed an executive order, under which a person can be imprisoned for up to 10 years for destroying, damaging, vandalizing, or desecrating a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or for vandalizing the government. . property.
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the presence of then-US President Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000, after the US Congress passed a law on the matter in 1998.
This is the second time the Gandhi statue has been desecrated by criminals. The first such incident was reported on the middle night of June 2-3.
Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points in Delhi for more than two weeks to demand the repeal of the three agricultural laws.
