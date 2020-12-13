Active Covid-19 Cases in India Drop to 3.62% of Total Cases – Government

Opinion

With 356,546 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) currently, India’s infections have fallen to 3.62 percent of the total number, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The continuing trend of more daily recoveries than new infections has further reduced the number of active cases in India. The ministry also said that the country had registered 30,254 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 33,136 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, staying true to the trend that has been observed in the last 15 days.

The ministry also noted that India has reported one of the lowest cases per million inhabitants in the past seven days, compared to many countries in the west. India’s case volume per million over the past seven days is 158 cases, while that of the United States is 4,310 cases and that of the United Kingdom is 1,753 cases.

With 33,136 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India has reported 9,357,464 total recoveries so far, which exceeds currently active cases by more than 9 million, the ministry said. In the breakdown at the state level, 10 states and Union territories contribute 75.23 percent of new recoveries, the ministry said. Kerala leads the list with 5,268 recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 3,949 recoveries and Delhi with 3,191 recoveries. In addition, 10 states and Union territories have contributed 75.71 percent of new Covid-19 cases, again with Kerala leading the way after reporting 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 4,259 cases. and West Bengal with 2,710 cases.

391 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 77.78% come from 10 states and territories of the Union. Maharashtra reported 80 new deaths, the highest within the states, followed by Delhi with 47 deaths and West Bengal with 44 deaths.

However, the ministry also noted that India’s deaths per million is one of the lowest in comparison globally, over the past seven days with two new deaths per million. Italy has reported 75 new deaths per million, while in the United States it is 49 deaths.