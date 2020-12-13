8-Member Expert Panel Established to Oversee Ram Temple Foundation Laying Work | India News
AYODHYA: The Ram Temple Construction Committee has established an eight-member panel of India’s best engineers and structural experts headed by former IIT-Delhi Director VS Raju to oversee the temple foundation laying work .
The other panel members are CBRI N Rookie Director Gopal Krishnan, NIT-Surat Director SR Gandhi, IIT-Guwahati Director TG Sitaram, IIT-Delhi Professor Emeritus B Bhattacharji, TCI Advisor AP Mull as well as Manu Santhanam from IIT-Madras and Pradipt. Banerjee from IIT-Bombay.
The panel was created by a notice from the Ram Construction Committee, Ayodhya’s BJP MLA Ved Gupta said on Sunday.
“The Trust has constituted an expert committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and recommendations on foundation design,” said Gupta.
The goal is to build the temple with the highest quality and longevity considering the various geotechnical suggestions, he added.
Following the discovery of sandy soil a few feet below ground at the proposed temple construction site, the Ram Temple Construction Committee headed by Nripendra Mishra, the former chief secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had held a meeting last week to finalize the foundation plan for the temple.
The meeting was held in consultation with construction experts from Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited to discuss and finalize the temple design plan.
