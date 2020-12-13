2001 attack on Indian Parliament marks 18 years | India News

India Top Headlines

What happened

The terrorists had entered the parliament complex in a car that had forged an Interior Ministry pass with a false identity tag.

Both houses of parliament rose 40 minutes before the terrorist attack began.

At the time of the attack, several deputies, ministers, officials and other members of staff had not left the parliament complex.

There were around 100 members of parliament in the building at the time of the attack, although no one was injured.

The terrorists carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades.

A shootout between security personnel and terrorists took place that lasted more than 30 minutes in the parliament complex.

The terrorists were unable to enter the parliament building.

The five terrorists died outside parliament.

NEW DELHI: In 2001, India’s parliament was attacked by a group of armed terrorists on December 13. On Sunday, as India turned 18 on that unholy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives fighting for the country.“We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We remember the courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be grateful to them,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and said the nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who gave their lives defending Parliament on this day in 2001. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the country will always remember the value of the security personnel.

How many died

In total nine people died in the terrorist attack

Eight security personnel and,

At least 22 people were injured in the attack.

Who attacked the Indian parliament?

The Indian Parliament was attacked by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had trained the five terrorists for the planned attack.

According to the Delhi Police investigation, the names of the five terrorists were: Hamza, Haider alias Tufail, Rana, Ranvijay and Mohammed.

Further investigation identified his Indian as an associate as Mohammad Afzal Guru, a former JKLF militant who had surrendered in 1994; his cousin Shaukat Husain Guru, Shaukat’s wife, Afsan Guru and SAR Geelani, professor of Arabic at the University of Delhi.

All four of these associates were arrested and tried in court.

Although Afsan Guru was sentenced to five years in rigorous prison and a fine, the other three defendants received the death penalty.

Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)