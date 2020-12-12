Vaccination campaign in India may start in January, says Adar Poonawalla, as the Serum Institute hopes to get approval by December

Opinion

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Adar Poonawalla has said that India’s vaccination campaign may start in January 2021 as his company expects to obtain emergency use authorization by the end of December. Speaking at the Economic Times Global Business Summit, Poonawalla said life is likely to become normal by September-October 2021, as there will be enough vaccines for everyone by then.

“We could get an emergency license later this month, but the license for wider use could come at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators acquiesce, India’s vaccination campaign can start in January 2021, ”Poonawalla said.

Pune IBS is preparing to make enough vaccines for the government and private manufacturers.

A committee of experts from the Central Medicines Standards Control Organization has sought additional safety and efficacy data from the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech as their emergency use authorization requests were reviewed. From IBS, the expert committee has sought updated safety data from phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials in the country, immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the UK and India together with the result of the evaluation of the Regulation of UK Medicines and Health Products. Agency.

The Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600, Poonawalla said during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. “The emergency use authorization will be for healthcare workers and other front-line workers, and by March-April, the vaccine should be available for use by the general public. The emergency use license is based on positive results from the UK. There is a good T-cell and antibody response, but no one at this stage can answer if these vaccines can protect in the long term, ”he said.