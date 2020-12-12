Those who believe in the status quo cannot make history: Narendra Singh Tomar

Opinion

The government’s offer to make amendments to the new farm laws has not resulted in a breakthrough with protesting farmers, but Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he hopes farmers will recognize the benefits of the reforms. The government has said that it is ready for talks and hopes that genuine farmers’ unions will step forward to find a solution through dialogue, Tomar said in an interview with Smriti Kak Ramachandran. Edited excerpts:

The government’s proposed amendments dilute the reforms, which are necessary for the growth of agriculture. He’s also ready to file an amendment to allow states to tax private markets. Since it has yielded so much, why not repeal the laws?

The essence of the laws is still there. But everything we could do has been done to find ways to address farmers’ concerns. We have made that attempt through the amendments. The reforms were aimed at increasing competition; Until now, only authorized merchants could buy from mandis, now everyone can. As competition increases, farmers will get better remuneration.

The reforms will continue. Take, for example, contract farming, its aim is to guarantee a guaranteed price for its products, the security of its agricultural land, increase private investment and tackle the problem of agricultural practices applied globally.

Farmers fear that the reforms will benefit corporate entities more.

The fear that they will take their land is unfounded. Until now, in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka, contract farming is already practiced. So far no one has been taken away. In the law we have established a provision that the farmer can choose not to comply with the contract, but the buyers cannot and if they do they must pay a fine of 150%.

Blame Congress for instigating farmers?

I’ve always said this about Congress that they have to put their double-sided politics behind them. They spoke of these reforms in their electoral manifesto; when the UPA United Progressive Alliance was in power, they tried to introduce these reforms, but could not because of dav Y Prabhav (pressure and influence) (from allies). P.M [Narendra] Modi Ji doesn’t give in to pressure or influence.

Either the Congress party was trying to mislead the country when they mentioned these reforms in their manifesto or they are trying to mislead the country now by opposing them.

The opposition parties wanted the farm laws to be further debated and sent to a select committee. Why was the government reluctant?

The government did not shy away from discussions, but it was not necessary to send him to the selection committee. A select committee is not above Parliament. Four hours were spent debating these laws in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. All parties expressed their views. It was passed on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha; when I got up to speak, some opposition deputies created a scandal in the house and stained the democratic process. What were they doing for four hours if they weren’t discussing it? They could have sat and listened to the discussions and when the vote took place they could have voted against it, that’s how democracy works. It is a myth that there was no discussion …

Farmers have demanded the creation of specialized agricultural courts. Farmers worry that they can’t fight the big corporate entities.

These are not dedicated courts. The law states that SDM sub-divisional magistrate will resolve the issues within 30 days and there are no decisions that can be made against the farmer. They believe that the SDM will not be able to do justice, therefore they should be given permission to go to court. If someone wants to go to court, they can, but we want it to be resolved at the SDM level, quickly and smoothly. The government has no ego in this.

How would you describe the discussions held so far? Has there been any progress?

We have been successful in expressing what we have to say. The unions have not been able to reach a decision because there is no consensus among them. I want to thank the media … in recent days they have released news that is very shocking … that there are many elements of the left that have infiltrated these protests. There are those who seek the liberation of those who are anti-national. These elements do not allow conversations to bear fruit. Are you raising slogans for Sharjeel Imam farmers? They are leftists who oppose any reform announced by Narendra Modi … It has become a fashion for them to oppose any good that is proposed to strengthen the country.

The protests against the CAA were canceled after the court intervention. Do you think this is how you can end this stagnation?

I believe that the real farmers’ unions will step up and make a decision in favor of the farmers. I hope they do.

Is the BJP concerned about the electoral impact this upheaval will have?

It is imperative that when we go out to do something good there is a period of struggle and pain. Itihaas wohi banate hai jo itihaas se aage nikal jaate hai (those who are ahead of the times make history) and those who believe in the status quo cannot create history. Even the UPA wanted to make these reforms but could not