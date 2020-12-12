‘The trust built globally over 6 years has been strengthened in recent months’: Prime Minister Modi in the inaugural speech at the FICCI AGM

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India was able to prioritize saving lives during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and, as a result, the situation has changed for the better. The world’s confidence in India, which was built over the past six years, has strengthened in recent months, he said.

The reforms introduced by the current government aim to break down the walls between different sectors, the prime minister said.

Our reforms try to break down walls between various sectors. These walls hamper development, “said the prime minister, adding that agricultural laws are an example.

“Farm laws will help break down the walls between the agricultural sector and other sectors. The laws will result in more investment in the sector and benefit small farmers who depend on small plots for their survival, ”said PM.

Prime Minister Modi delivered his keynote address at the 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention of the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry). The theme for this year’s three-day convention is ‘Inspired India’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi also launched the FICCI 2020 Annual Expo. This will provide an opportunity for exhibitors from around the world to showcase their products and advance their business prospects, the PMO added.

For three days, more than 10,000 delegates from around the world and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the conference.

Finance commission chair NK Singh and NITI aayog chair Amitabh Kant will also address FICCI AGM.