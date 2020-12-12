India Top Headlines

The central government should accept farmers’ demands without further delay: Ashok Gehlot | India News

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the Center should accept farmers’ demand to repeal the three agricultural laws “without delay” as protesters announced a further escalation of their current uproar against the laws. .

Peasant leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, at a press conference on the Singhu border in Delhi, said that thousands of farmers will start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur via the Jaipur-Delhi highway at 11am on Sunday. .

He said that farmers from other parts of the country were also on their way to join the protesters at the Delhi border and will take the unrest to the next level in the coming days.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Rajasthan said: “I am happy that so far the peasant movement has been very peaceful. Violence has no place in democracy. Even on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, farmers should raise their demands democratically. versus by centering and keeping the peace. ”

“The central government should accept the farmers’ demands without further delay,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

On Friday, the Center asked protesting farmers to be vigilant that its platform was not misused, saying that some “antisocial” elements as well as “leftists and Maoists” were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of turmoil that has been occurring. for more than two years. weeks now.

Enacted in September, the three agricultural laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price safety cushion and end the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

