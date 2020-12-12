Sushil Modi and 2 Others Sworn in as Rajya Sabha Members | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Three newly elected members of Rajya Sabha, including former Bihar Chief Deputy Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, were sworn in on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu swore in Modi, Arun Singh and Seema, elected to the Upper House of Parliament of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on BJP tickets.

Naidu urged them to maintain discipline, decency and decorum in the House and advised them to review the procedural publications of Parliament.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the swearing-in ceremony was held in the Rajya Sabha chamber for the third time between sessions.

Modi was chosen by Bihar, while Singh and Seema were chosen by UP.

Singh has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha for a second term. The other two members have been elected to Rajya Sabha for the first term.

Naidu welcomed them to Parliament and conveyed his best wishes.

He urged them to become familiar with the House’s parliamentary practices and procedures and to enrich their knowledge of how it works.

Naidu also suggested that members go through the Constituent Assembly debates and the speeches of the parliamentarians of yesteryear.

He also advised members to maintain discipline, decency and decorum during the proceedings of the House, attend the session regularly, and contribute to the debate and discussion in the House.

Naidu also stated that the members will be nominated to the parliamentary committees. He said the purpose of having the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday is to allow members to participate and contribute to committee proceedings during the intersessional period.

Present on the occasion were House Leader Thaawarchand Gehlot, Vice President Harivansh and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal. PTI SKC

