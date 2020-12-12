Rajasthani man sets minor girl on fire, then kills herself

Opinion

A man set a minor on fire in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday and then allegedly blew himself up as part of an alleged practice of witchcraft or the occult, police said.

Confirming the incident, Barmer Police Superintendent Anand Sharma said that police station officer Nimb Singh received a call from villagers about the two bodies around 11 am on Friday. Police arrived at the scene and found the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and one Kisturam Bheel, a middle-aged man who claimed to be an occultist, in a well-shaped hideout in Sujon Ka Niwan village.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, Ramchandra Bheel, Kisturam tried to take two girls, including his daughter, to the hideout in form on Friday as they passed. The other girl managed to escape and informed the villagers about the incident.

However, when the villagers arrived at the scene, the accused had set Ramchandra’s daughter on fire and killed himself. Their bodies were found in the well.

Sharma said a case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. “The police searched the house of the accused and found some items related to black magic. Prima facie, it appears that the accused was a black magician (tantric), ”Sharma said.

The initial investigation has indicated that the defendant committed the crime as part of his black magic practice. Further investigation into the case has been ordered, he added.