Prime Minister Modi condoles deaths in Rajasthan road accident – jaipur

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed regret at the loss of life in a road accident in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

His office said in a tweet quoting him: “Grieving at loss of life due to accident in Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the grieving families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi ”.

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, police said.

The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on the Udaipur-Nimbahera highway.