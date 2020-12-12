India Top Headlines

Political workers must stand firm on ideology: Sharad Pawar | India News

MUMBAI: PCN President Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that political workers should never compromise with ideology.

Speaking at a party function organized to mark his 80th birthday here, the veteran politician said that creating a new generation of workers and political leaders will help strengthen the state and the country in the future.

“It is important that political workers are firm in their ideology. The progressive ideology of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar and Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj must be inculcated among the new generation of political workers,” said the head of the CPN.

Observing that ideology is the philosophy of life, the former Union minister stressed the need to be alert and aware in social work.

“When you deal with the needs of the last person in society, you clearly learn a lot about the direction of the road ahead. People have given me the opportunity to work for them over the past five decades,” said the veteran leader.

He said that social reformers like Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar used the scientific temperament while working for the social elevation of the people.

“It is not enough to remember Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar, but following their path for the well-being of the people is important,” Pawar said.

Recalling his parents, Pawar said they had taught him not to neglect family responsibilities while performing social and political tasks.

Pawar is one of the main opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot of the anti-BJP front in the country.

Pawar was instrumental in shaping the NCP-Congress combination’s unlikely link with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following assembly polls.

Times of India