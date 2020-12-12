Breaking News
PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on her birthday | India News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Dec 12, 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (CPN) Chairman Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.
“Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless with good health and long life,” Modi tweeted.

Pawar, a former Union Minister and Prime Minister of Maharashtra, is one of the main leaders of the opposition and is seen as a pivot of the anti-BJP front in the country.
He is known for sharing a good relationship with politicians, including the prime minister, of all political parties.



