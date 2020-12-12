PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on her birthday | India News

India Top Headlines

Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless you with good health and long life. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1607737906000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (CPN) Chairman Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.“Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless with good health and long life,” Modi tweeted.

Pawar, a former Union Minister and Prime Minister of Maharashtra, is one of the main leaders of the opposition and is seen as a pivot of the anti-BJP front in the country.

He is known for sharing a good relationship with politicians, including the prime minister, of all political parties.