People In Kerala Will Receive Free Covid-19 Vaccine, Says Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be provided free of charge to the people of Kerala, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Saturday. “The government will bear all the expenses. We will be ready once the Union Ministry of Health provides us with enough ampoules, ”he said, adding that preference will be given to front-line health workers.

The prime minister also said that cases of the coronavirus disease are declining and that it was a great achievement to maintain a low death rate in the state. It is below 0.5% compared to 1.3% of the national rate. Vijayan also urged people to exercise extreme caution and follow the Covid-19 protocol ordered by the government; otherwise, the situation would get even worse, he warned.

The state, which was among the worst affected states, has reported 664,000 infections and the number of people succumbing to the disease has reached 2,594.

On Saturday, Kerala recorded 5,949 new Covid-19 cases, of which 47 were healthcare workers, 83 came from out of state. While another 5,173 people were infected by contact and the source of infection of 646 people is unknown. The number of deaths in one day was 32.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases with 765, followed by Kozhikode 763 and Ernakulam 732. Kasaragod accounted for the lowest number of 60 cases on Saturday.

The day also saw 5,268 people being cured, as total recoveries rose to 6,1861 while active cases stood at 60,029.

