Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch | India News

JAMMU: Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday after a three-day hiatus, resorting to unprovoked gunfire and heavy bombardment of outposts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of J&K.

“At around 6pm, Pakistan started firing with small arms and heavy mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch, which the Indian army effectively retaliated against,” the spokesman for Jammu’s defense, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, adding that there have been no reports of injuries to his own side so far.

Earlier on Wednesday (December 9), Pakistan broke the truce across the LoC in Poonch’s Mankote sector. On December 5-6, Pakistan violated the ceasefire four times: three along the LoC in Poonch and once along the international border in the Hiranagar sector in the Kathua district.

