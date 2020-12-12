Most rape cases occur after relationships deteriorate: Chhattisgarh women’s panel chief

Opinion

Chhattisgarh Women’s Commission Chairperson Kiran Mayee Nayak said most rape cases are brought by women after consensual relationships turn sour, sparking controversy and prompting Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel To say that your comment should be based on your experience and data.

“In most cases, girls enter into a consensual relationship, move on, and then file rape cases after relationships turn sour,” Nayak said on Friday, according to the ANI news agency. “If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether or not he will help them survive. If that’s not the case, both of them, mostly women, approach the police, ”Nayak said according to ANI.

Nayak’s comments come after the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) report on ‘Crime in India’, released on September 29, which painted a grim picture of Chhattisgarh. The NCRB report said that of the 1,036 women raped, 683 were between the ages of 18 and 30 and in 96% of the cases, the accused were known to the survivors. In 473 rape cases, the defendant lived with a partner.

The NCRB report also made a special mention of domestic violence in its report and said it was the reason behind most crimes against women. “Most of the cases of crimes against women under the IPC were registered under ‘cruelty by the husband or his relatives’,” the report indicates.

Nayak, who is also the leader of the Congress party, said that women should be careful. “I would like to ask you to first judge your relationship and status. If you enter into such a relationship, the result will always be bad, ”Nayak told ANI.

Nayak, whose Twitter bio describes her as a great Reiki teacher and former mayor of Raipur, among other things, compared the role of the women’s commission in resolving domestic disputes to that of a counselor. “Our efforts through the commission are to ensure that we resolve as many domestic disputes as we can. For this, we often scold women and men, and try to convince them, in some way it is advice, ”he said.

She asked young adult women not to fall into the traps of a movie romance, as it has the potential to ruin her life and that of her family. “These days, there is a new trend that people prefer, getting married at 18. After a few years, when the couple have children, it is difficult for both of them to survive, “he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel, when asked about Nayak’s comments, declined to comment, but added that they must have been made on the basis of her experience and data. “I would not like to comment on that. This is a constitutional charge. If he has said something, it should be based on his experience and the data. ” he told ANI.