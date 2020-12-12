Maharashtra registered car found abandoned in ditch in UP’s Hardoi with dummy in driver’s seat

Opinion

A car with a Maharashtra license plate was found Saturday in a ditch here under suspicious circumstances with a mannequin in the driver’s seat, police said.

The car said to be owned by a young man in Mumbai was found in the ditch on the Shahjahanpur road below the Shahabad Kotwali area, police said, adding that a blanket doll with a cap and socks was found in it. driver’s seat.

It appears as if an attempt was made to set the car on fire, police said.

According to ASP Kapil Dev Singh, the car’s registration number is from Maharashtra and belongs to a Vishal from Navi Mumbai who had informed the police about the disappearance of the car along with his brother.

A forensic team was flown to the scene for a thorough investigation and all angles of the probe are being analyzed, the ASP added.