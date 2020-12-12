India Top Headlines

Lower leaders prevented Pawar from rising to the top: Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Leaders who were inferior to Sharad Pawar made sure he did not rise to the top, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Pawar, a former congressman who rebelled against the party leadership and formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999, is celebrating his 80th birthday.

“Pawar’s abilities and merit became an obstacle in his political journey,” Raut said, speaking to reporters in Nashik.

He was asked for a reaction to the claim by CPN leader Praful Patel that Pawar was cut out for the post of prime minister, but the “Durbar (court) culture” in Delhi undermined him.

“Less deserving people feared him and made sure he didn’t make it to the top,” Raut said.

Had there been congressional elections then, 80 percent of the vote would have gone to Pawar, he claimed.

“Pawar should have had the opportunity to become prime minister a long time ago. Today he is 80 years old. But he is someone for whom age is not a barrier,” said the Sena leader.

The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

When asked about the future of Congress, Raut said that political parties cannot be eliminated and noted that the BJP at one point only had two deputies.

On speculation that Pawar could take over as president of the UPA, Pawar has denied it, Raut said that if a Maharashtra leader became the head of the congressional-led alliance, “we would be happy.”

Raut also said that MVA leaders were in favor of participating in elections for municipal corporations and other civic bodies together, as their solidarity paid dividends in the recent Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra.

On farmers’ protests against the new agricultural laws on the Delhi borders, Raut said that if the Union government “took two steps back”, it would not affect its prestige.

“Bring the laws back to the table for discussion in Parliament. Understand why farmers are calling for the laws to be repealed,” he said.

