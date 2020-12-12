India Top Headlines

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kidney works at 25%, alarming situation: Dr. Umesh Prasad | India News

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s physician, Dr. Umesh Prasad, said on Saturday that the latter’s kidney is working at 25% and that the situation may deteriorate at any time in the future.

Dr. Prasad has updated the authorities of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where Yadav is admitted, in writing about this situation.

“I have also said previously that it is true that Yadav’s kidney works at 25 percent. And this situation is alarming from this logic that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. It is difficult to predict exactly when,” said Dr. Prasad to ANI.

“The rate at which his disease is worsening and given that he has had diabetes for the past 20 years, his terminal organ is becoming increasingly damaged. Therefore, the situation is alarming for the patient’s health. Higher authorities of the Medical Institute Rajendra Sciences (RIMS) have been informed in writing about Yadav’s health that the emergency situation can arise at any time, ”he added.

Dr. Prasad also said that, in his opinion, there is no need to transfer Yadav to any other medical facility as the organ damage due to diabetes is irreversible and no medication can cure it.

“The court or the government has to decide if it is necessary to take him to another place for treatment. In my opinion, there will be no major impact on his health if he is taken outside for treatment. This is because the damage to the body organs due to diabetes is irreversible. There is no drug that makes the kidney work 100 percent from 25 percent. Otherwise, there will be no need for dialysis or kidney transplantation, “he said.

“We have made the decision that we will consult with the resident nephrologist and decide the further course of treatment for Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Jharkhand High Court postponed Yadav’s guilty plea hearing in the forage scam case to January 22, 2021 after considering a request made by Yadav’s lawyer.

The RJD leader was admitted to RIMS on August 30, 2018, after he surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail by order of the Jharkhand court in the forage scam.

Yadav had obtained bail in October in connection with the Chaibasa treasure case related to the forage scam. However, he has not yet obtained bail in the case of Dumka’s treasure.

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fraud case of forage. Both sentences are served consecutively.

The case concerns the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 million from Dumka’s treasury by officials of the Department of Livestock between 1991 and 1996, when Yadav served as Chief Minister of State.

Reference page