jk-police-stop-interstate-fraud-and-recover-80-lakhs-worth-gold-cookies

With the arrest of four smugglers and the recovery of nearly 1.5 kilograms of gold in the city of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir police claimed on Saturday that they busted an interstate gold smuggling scam operating in three or four states.

“On Friday, Reasi SSP Rashmi Wazir received information from reliable sources that few people based in Delhi and Katra are running illegal businesses bringing gold from Guwahati and then making illicit profits by selling it illegally,” said Katra SP Amit Bhasin.

They used three people as messengers to smuggle gold from Guwahati to other parts of India.

“These people brought in gold by illegal means to sell it in Katra and other places for illicit profit. Acting as an alert, a police team raided various locations in Katra and arrested four people from whom almost 1.5 kilograms of gold were recovered, ”added Bhasin.

The total market value of the seized gold exceeded Rs 80 lakhs.

The officer declined to release the identity of the arrested defendant, saying “doing so at this stage may hamper our investigations.”

He reported that the seized gold was in the form of cookies.

“The racket was running in three or four states,” he added.

A case was registered at Katra Police Station under Articles 420 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, a senior police officer identified the four defendants as Amandeep Singh, son of Shamsher Singh of Durga Puri Haibowal, Ludhiana, who is currently staying at Patel Nagar in New Delhi; Haresh Kumar, son of Hindosh Kumar from Simbli Tehsil in Jammu district; Rohit Kumar, son of Parshotam Kumar from Agarjitto in Katra, and Sunny Kumar, son of Nek Ram from Dhanas Tehsil in Udhampur district.