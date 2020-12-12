India Top Headlines

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed After Snowfall and Overnight Landslides | India News

JAMMU: The 270 km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to overnight snowfall and eight families were moved to safer locations after heavy rains caused landslides in Gurmul village in Jammu’s Doda district and Kashmir, authorities said Saturday.

Nine inches of snow has accumulated on the ground in the road’s Jawahar Tunnel and the road is blocked at various points due to landslides following the rains in Marog, Magerkote and Panthiyal, they said.

Efforts are underway to ensure the early restoration of traffic on the strategic route linking the Kashmir region with the rest of the country, the officials said.

In the Doda district of the Jammu region of the Union Territory, officials said, eight families were moved to safer locations after heavy rains triggered stone shots and landslides in the village of Gurmul in Kastigarh.

The district administration has provided shelter and relief supplies, including bedding, to the families, they said.

On the state road situation, officials said a landslide hit the road in Marog, a rockslide in Magerkote, and there are continuous rock shots from the mounds in Panthiyal.

They said the agencies concerned have pressured men and machines to clear the vital path.

Mughal Road, an alternative route connecting the Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with the Shopian district in southern Kashmir, was closed to traffic on December 8 after heavy snowfall in Pee Ki Gali and adjacent areas.

The road, along with several other high-altitude routes, including Simthan Top that connects the Kishtwar district in the Jammu region with the Anantnag district in southern Kashmir, generally remains closed during the winter months due to heavy snowfall. .

Reports of three to nine inches of snowfall were received from different parts of the Kishtwar district, including Marwah (seven inches), Warwan (nine), Machail (seven), Ishtiyari (five), and Kishtwar, Paddar, and Dachin (four inches each). ). officials said.

It was a sunny day in the city of Jammu after the night rains.

The weather is gradually improving in Jammu and Kashmir and it is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day in Ladakh, a spokesman for the meteorological department said.

“No major snowfall activity is expected until December 20,” the spokesman said, adding that there was widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Kargil and higher areas of Leh throughout the night.

