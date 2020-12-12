‘India Will Achieve Its Goals, Exceed Expectations’ – Prime Minister Modi At UN Climate Ambition Summit

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Friday that by the year 2047, century-old India will exceed the world’s expectations in implementing actions to counter climate change.

In his speech at the UN Climate Ambition Summit, he said that on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the most ambitious step in the fight against climate change, the world must not lose sight of historic emissions. He called for a review of the actions taken by all countries based on the commitments they had made under the agreement.

“Today, as we seek to set our sights even higher, we must not lose sight of the past, either. We must not only review our ambitions, but also review our achievements against the goals already set. Only then will our voices be credible for future generations. India is not only on track to achieve the Paris targets, but to exceed them beyond its expectations, ”he said.

The prime minister added that “India has reduced its emissions intensity by 21 percent from 2005 levels. Our solar capacity has grown from 2.63 GigaWatts in 2014 to 36 GigaWatts in 2020. Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It will hit 175 GigaWatts by 2022. And now we have an even more ambitious goal: 450 GigaWatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. “

In his promise, Prime Minister Modi said: “In 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern and independent nation. To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn promise today. Centennial India will not only meet its own goals, it will also exceed your expectations. “

The Summit on Climate Ambition is organized by the United Nations and the United Kingdom to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties at the 21st Conference of the Parties in Paris, on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4, 2016. The important A virtual summit organized jointly by France, in association with Chile and Italy, will allow governments to present their commitment and compliance with the Paris Agreement.

Before the conference, India had stressed that it had been responsible for commitments under the Paris Agreement, but most of the developed world that is responsible for historic emissions has not shown much progress. Developed countries’ financial commitment to the tune of $ 11 trillion to help the world mitigate and adapt to climate change has yet to materialize, Prakash Javadekar, the Union’s environment minister, said on Friday.

“Five years after Paris we are still not going in the right direction. Paris promised to limit the global temperature, which got as close to 1.5 degrees as possible. The commitments made in Paris were far from sufficient to get there and even now those commitments are not being met. Today, we are 1.2 degrees warmer than before the industrial revolution. If we don’t change course, we may be heading for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3 degrees C this century. Can we still deny that we are facing a climate emergency? “Asked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the Summit.

“We are not doomed to failure. The Covid-19 recovery presents an opportunity to put our economies and societies on a green path … G20 members are spending 50 percent or more of their stimulus on sectors linked to the consumption of fossil fuels than in energy low in carbon. This is unacceptable. This is a moral test. We cannot use trillions of dollars needed for Covid recovery to block policies that burden future generations with mounting debt on a broken planet. So the central goal for 2021 is to build a truly global coalition for carbon neutrality by mid-century. To make it happen, we need significant cuts now, ”Guterres added.

The occasion was marked by some major announcements, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that the UK will provide 11.6 billion pounds of our foreign aid to support green technology.

“When I was six years old, the UK depended on coal for 70 percent of our needs now, that is, 3 percent. Since 1990, the UK has cut CO2 emissions by 43% more than any other G20 economy, yet our economy has grown by 75% and today we are putting our foot on the gas. We want to turn the UK into Saudi Arabia from wind power by 2030 … we are unlocking the potential of hydrogen; in vehicles, we will ban new internal combustion engines by 2030, we will continue to develop new nuclear energy, “he said.

Italy announced 30 million euros for climate adaptation. China called for increasing ambition and fostering a new climate governance architecture in which each party plays its part. “I had announced in September that we will improve our NDCs. We will peak by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Today we are making more announcements … “, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China would reduce CO2 per unit of GDP by 65% ​​by 2030, from 2005 levels, and increase the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 25% of primary energy demand by 2030. “China always meets commitments “, said.

Responding to India’s steps to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, Ulka Kelkar, director of the climate program at India’s World Resources Institute, said: “While many countries have announced zero net pledges, countries Developed countries must urgently provide the promised $ 100 billion in climate finance, especially to build resilience and adapt to climate impacts. Every dollar invested in adaptation can generate up to $ 10 in economic benefits. In the ongoing pandemic, economic stimulus packages are providing just $ 2 for clean energy for every $ 3 for fossil fuels; this must be urgently reconsidered and provide greater support for the construction of low-carbon infrastructure, “he said.

“India must continue to prioritize measures such as early warning systems, disaster-resistant infrastructure, improved dryland agriculture, mangrove protection and water conservation,” he added.