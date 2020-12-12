India registers 30,006 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the total count exceeds 9.8 million

Opinion

India recorded 30,006 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, posting a 2 percent increase from Friday’s new infection count. With 33,494 recoveries and 442 deaths recorded in the same time, the total count reached 98,26,775. The number of active cases on Saturday dropped further to 3,59,819. The number of total recoveries reached 93,24,328, according to the board of the Union Ministry of Health. As of Friday, the number of new cases was 29,398.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23, and four million on September 5. He passed five million on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million lakh on October 29, and nine on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been analyzed as of December 11 and 10,65,176 samples have been analyzed on Friday.

On Friday, India reported the historic achievement of bringing the number of active cases to 3.63 lakh after 146 days.

Kerala for the past few days has been seeing the peak number of new infections, while the situation in Delhi has improved. On Thursday, West Bengal (2,801), Uttar Pradesh (1,662) and Rajasthan (1,592) reported more cases than Delhi (1,575). On Friday, however, Delhi saw an increase of 1,000 cases, as it recorded 2,385 fresh Covid-19 infections.

In view of the steady increase in cases, Kerala has decided not to allow devotees to enter the Guruvayur temple in Thissur for two weeks as the area has been declared a containment zone. On Friday, up to 22 devaswom employees tested positive for the infection.