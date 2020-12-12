India Top Headlines

India on track to meet its Paris Agreement targets: Prime Minister Modi at Climate Ambition Summit | India News

NEW DELHI: India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement goals, but to exceed them beyond expectations, Prime Minister Modi said. He was heading to the Summit on Climate Ambition, which marks five years since the historic Paris Agreement.

“Today, as we seek to set our sights even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only review our ambitions, but also review our achievements against already set goals,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi described India’s achievements in reducing pollution and promoting clean energy in recent years. He said the country has reduced emissions intensity by 21% from 2005 levels, while increasing solar capacity from 2.63 GW in 2014 to 36 GW in 2020. He said India has set itself an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

India has pioneered global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Modi said.

Recalling that India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation in 2047, Modi said that Centennial India will not only meet its own goals, but exceed the world’s expectations.

