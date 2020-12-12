India Top Headlines

If there are antisocial elements in farmers’ protests, the government should catch them: BKU leader | India News

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday that farmers’ unions are unaware of the presence of antisocial elements in their ongoing protests against the Center’s new farm laws and called on the government to catch them if they think so. .

His comments came a day after the Center asked protesting farmers to be vigilant that its platform was not misused, saying that some “anti-social” elements as well as “leftists and Maoists” are plotting to ruin the atmosphere. shaking.

Tikait accused the government of trying to “smear” his protests against the new agricultural laws.

“We do not know about the presence of antisocial elements in our agitation. The government is trying to distract farmers. By saying all this, it is trying to smear our movement. And if you think there are such elements in our protests, you should catch them. No we have stopped the government, “he told PTI.

On Thursday, Human Rights Day, photographs of some protesters on the Tikri border holding signs and demanding the release of several activists arrested on various charges went viral on social media, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, to say that these “antisocial elements” are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement under the guise of farmers.

Hours earlier, peasant leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu alleged in a press conference that the government tried to weaken his agitation, but the protesting peasants did not allow that to happen.

“The government tried to weaken our agitation by dividing us (various farmers ‘unions). I mean that the ongoing agitation is totally under the control of 32 farmers’ unions. We will fail in every government attempt to divide us,” he said.

Pannu said they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss the repeal of the three new farm laws and announced that their union representatives would go on hunger strike during a national protest on December 14.

He also said that thousands of farmers will start their “Delhi Chalo” march with their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur via the Jaipur-Delhi highway at 11am on Sunday.

