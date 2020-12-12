How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to have farm laws repealed, asks Rahul Gandhi?

Opinion

On Saturday, Congress cited a media report as claiming that 11 farmers had died in the past 17 days while protesting against the new farm laws, and former party chief Rahul Gandhi asked how many more sacrifices farmers will have to make to make it happen. repeal the laws.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Center and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting at various borders in the national capital for more than two weeks, but the stalemate has continued with unions attached to your main demand. for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

“How many more sacrifices will farmers have to make to get farm laws repealed?” Gandhi asked in a Hindi tweet, tagging a media report that claimed 11 protesting farmers had lost their lives in the past 17 days due to various reasons, such as poor health or a mishap.

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that despite the “martyrdom of 11 farmer brothers in the past 17 days, the Modi government does not yield.”

“They (the government) are still standing with their ‘money providers’, not with ‘annadaatas’ (food providers),” he alleged in a Hindi tweet.

“The country wants to know: ‘Is Rajdharma (constitutional responsibility) bigger or Rajhat’ (stubbornness)?” Surjewala asked, tagging the media report that Gandhi also cited.

Farmers protest against 2020 Farmers’ Agricultural Services and Prices Guarantee Agreement (Empowerment and Protection); Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed their fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price safety cushion and wipe out the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.