guruvayur-temple-is-closed-to-devotees-as-22-employees-test-positive-for-covid

Kerala’s famous Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur was closed to devotees for at least two weeks after 22 employees tested positive on Friday. The temple administration said that daily rituals and other offerings will continue as usual at the sanctuary.

Later, the Thrissur district administration has declared areas around the temple city a containment zone. But weddings and other rituals, which were booked earlier, will be held outside the temple following strict Covid-19 protocols, an official with the temple board said. Out of 160 employees at the temple, at least 48 have tested positive so far, after three rounds of random testing.

Most of the infected employees were asymptomatic. The temple administration has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests every month among employees.

One of the oldest temples that devotees believe was built by Deva Guru Brahaspati and Lord Vayu after the flood in Dwaraka (hence Guruvayur), an estimated 2.5 million devotees crowd the temple each year.