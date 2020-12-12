India Top Headlines

Government Doors Open for Farmer Talks, India Will Run Faster Despite Opposition Efforts: Piyush Goyal | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the government gates are open 24 hours for the farmer brothers to discuss and remove any doubts about the agricultural laws.

In an interview with ANI, he said that the recently enacted agricultural laws do not violate the old system and open new paths for farmers.

Goyal, who is minister of Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers’ incomes and provide employment opportunities for young people.

“For this to happen, the country will have to accept a new system with an open mind. These laws do not violate the old system and open new paths for them. After the effort of 18 opposition political parties (in relation to Bharat Bandh), India it didn’t stop. India will move faster, run faster, “he said.

Goyal, who is also Minister of Railways and Trade and Industry, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility and popularity is so great in the country that everyone understands that he works “in the interest of the people, the nation and the to make Atmanirbhar Bharat. ”

The minister said that if the farmers’ agitation is freed from the Maoist and Naxal elements, they will understand that the agricultural laws are in their favor.

“The doors of the government are open for the farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If the farmers’ agitation is freed from the Maoist and Naxal elements, our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these agricultural bills are in their favor. and also to the nation. Even after that, if you have any doubts, we are open to talks, “he said.

Goyal has been part of the talks between the government and farmers’ unions.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi against three agricultural laws recently enacted by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Interior Minister Amit Shah. Farmers’ unions have rejected the government’s proposal for changes to the laws, saying they will intensify their agitation over the repeal of the three laws.

Times of India