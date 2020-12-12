Five years later, where India is in its commitment to the Paris Agreement

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Summit on Climate Ambition on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement. The virtual summit is being organized by the United Nations (UN) and the United Kingdom and is being co-sponsored by France in association with Chile and Italy. This will be an opportunity for countries to demonstrate their commitment to the Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties at the 21st Conference of the Parties in Paris on December 12, 2015, and enforced on November 4, 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement:

1. Addressing a side meeting on climate change at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India is not only meeting the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, but is also exceeding them and called for “a way integrated, comprehensive and holistic “to address climate change. .

2. At the G20 summit, Modi also said that India aims to restore around 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

3. Before the Paris climate summit, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “Climate change has not happened in a day. It is the result of historical emissions of more than one hundred years. The US has 25% of historical emissions; The EU has 22% of historical emissions; China has 13% and India only 3%. We have not caused this problem, but as a responsible nation, we will be part of the solution. ”

4. Currently, India contributes only 6.8% of global emissions and its emissions per capita are only 1.9 tons (per capita).

5. India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement meets 2 grades. The country is also likely to meet and possibly exceed its NDCs under the Paris Agreement, the 2020 emissions gap report noted.

6. The Modi government has repeatedly promoted the schemes as a national plan on climate change; National Clean Air Program; Swachch Bharat Mission; Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana; Namami Gange policy etc saying they are helping India achieve its climate goals.

7. India’s installed renewable energy capacity has also increased by 226% in the last five years to more than 89 GW today and India is aiming to increase installed renewable energy capacity to 450 GW by 2030.

8. India is expected to meet its pre-2020 climate pledge, also called the Cancun pledge, made in 2010.