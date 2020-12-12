fighter-pilot-killed-in-mig-29k-crash-buried-with-full-military-honors

Opinion

The Indian Navy said goodbye to the slain fighter pilot, Commander Nishant Singh, who was killed in a MiG 29K fighter that crashed into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa with full military honors in Goa on Friday night. .

“Nishant Singh did not survive the Mig-29K crash off Goa on November 26. His wife, Nayaab Randhawa, received her husband’s tricolor and uniform from the commanding officer of the squadron,” the Indian Navy said in a release.

“The son of a naval officer, Commander Nishant, was a qualified flight instructor skilled in Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter jets. The Indian Navy has lost one of its most accomplished airmen at Cdr Nishant, as he had also received advanced strike training with the United States Navy, ”added the Navy.

Singh was stationed in Goa and was flying a training aircraft together with a younger pilot when the aircraft developed a technical glitch that forced both pilots to eject.

The trainer pilot was found, but Singh remained untraceable for 11 days despite a massive search operation involving air and surface units.

Singh was found on Day 11 of the search along with all sections of the aircraft wreckage, including the ejection seats that have been accounted for, using side-scan sonar and HD cameras. The flight data recorder along with other important materials have been retrieved for analysis.

The officer was also a qualified mountaineer and an expert navigator who had recently married. Her hilarious letter requesting permission from her commander-in-chief to get married had gone viral on social media.