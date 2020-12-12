Farmers Will Get New Markets, Options and More Benefits from Technology: Prime Minister Modi on Agricultural Reforms

Opinion

Amid the ongoing clash between the Center and farmers who are agitating against the three new farm laws over the past 16 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the ongoing reforms on Saturday, saying they will open new avenues in front of farmers. . “We had seen walls between the agricultural sector and other areas associated with it, be it agricultural infrastructure, food processing, warehousing or the cold chain. We don’t want walls. We want to have a bridge. Now all the walls and obstacles are being removed. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options, and more benefits from technology. This, in turn, will bring more investment, ”Modi said during the keynote address at the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the FICCI.

“The cold storage infrastructure will be modernized. This will result in more investment in the agricultural sector. Farmers will benefit the most from this, ”Modi said. His comments come at a time when thousands of protesters laid siege to Delhi demanding an immediate withdrawal of farm laws, as they fear the new laws will corporatize agriculture and benefit businesses at the expense of farmers.

Battling for the participation of all stakeholders in all sectors, Prime Minister Modi said: “If the government has confidence, it will not be threatened with making room for other actors. This has been happening in India for the past six years. “

This is not the first time after the massive farmer agitation began that Prime Minister Modi touched on the issue of farm laws. In his last speech at Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said: “Parliament recently passed land reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken the shackles of farmers, but have also given them new rights and opportunities. “

The theme of this year’s FICCI annual convention is ‘Inspired India’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday. PM Modi also launched the FICCI 2020 Annual Expo. This will provide an opportunity for exhibitors from around the world to showcase their products and advance their business prospects, the PMO added.

During the three days of the convention, more than 10,000 delegates from around the world and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the conference.