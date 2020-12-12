Farmers protest: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets with Haryana leaders

Opinion

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met with Haryana farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. The meeting comes even as a farmer leader said they will take part in a hunger strike on December 14 at the Singhu border in Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at the border for 17 days against the three laws passed by Parliament in September. Farmers fear that the latest legislation will leave them at the mercy of large corporations, as it does not promise a minimum price of support.

The Center had submitted a preliminary reform proposal earlier this week that it plans to incorporate into law. However, the protesting peasants rejected the proposal and have remained firm in the demand for the repeal of the laws.