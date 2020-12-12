Farmers Protest Live Updates: 3,500 Police To Be Deployed To 5 Delhi-Haryana Toll Places – Live Update

Opinion

With farmers preparing to block the road and toll pickets on the border with Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmers’ unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed to protect toll booths. and ensure smooth traffic, Faridabad police said.

Up to 3,500 police officers will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, according to a statement. Police station officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with riot gear.

The ongoing protest by farmers against the three new farm laws entered its 17th day today with farmers’ unions now threatening to block the railroad tracks.

