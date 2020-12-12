India Top Headlines

Farm schemes helped Chhattisgarh’s economy in times of Covid: Baghel | India News

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday sought to dispel the perception that the congressional government is adopting a ‘soft Hindutva’ line to counter the BJP, saying its approach is to strengthen the rural economy and gain the trust of the tribes to fight against the Maoists as a socio- Political and economic problem.

Baghel, who is completing two years as a CM after leading Congress to victory in 2018, says his focus has always been to ensure that all development activities are people-oriented.

When asked how he handled Covid’s blow to the economy when the state spearheaded the GST collection in October, he told TOI in an exclusive interview that the key was to keep the agricultural economy running.

Chhattisgarh launched the country’s first plan to turn cow dung into cash at the height of the pandemic in July, and began acquiring 52 minor forest products at support prices, benefiting a vast tribal population, he said. “We renounced agricultural loans, bought rice at Rs 2,500 per quintal, a higher rate than the MSP, and increased the payment for harvesting tendu / beedi leaves,” said the CM.

The Baghel government has started the ‘Narva, Gharwa, Gurva Baadi’ program to protect water resources, livestock wealth and the environment. On the Maoists, Baghel said his government has always maintained that these are political, social and economic issues and not just a public order issue.

“In Bastar, the task before us is to provide a livelihood for young people so that they are not attracted to the Maoists. The first step is to gain the trust of the tribes, and we did it by giving back to the farmers the land acquired for an industrial project, ”he said, noting that the Maoists admitted a drop in hiring last year due to the welfare plans of the government. When asked if the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ project was part of the ‘soft Hindutva’ focus of the Congress, he said: “What we are doing is part of our culture. We are beautifying the Mata Kaushalya temple. ”

