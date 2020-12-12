India Top Headlines

Electronic Individual Health Records to Assist in Disease Surveillance: Niti Document | India News

NEW DELHI: The government may consider making individual digital health records the basis for surveillance of various communicable and non-communicable diseases for the next 15 years, says a vision paper prepared by Niti Aayog on ‘Public Health Surveillance in India by 2035 ‘.

Following the lead of the Covid-19 pandemic when India had to rapidly increase its diagnostic capabilities and align its expertise in digital technology for effective surveillance, the paper suggests integrating surveillance by 2035. “In 2035, surveillance of Indian public health will be a predictive, responsive, integrated and tiered health and disease surveillance system that includes

Re-emerging communicable and non-communicable diseases and conditions, ”the document states. TOI has reviewed the document.

An official said that Niti Aayog will publish the document next week.

The document also suggests that surveillance will rely primarily on unidentified individual-level patient information emanating from healthcare facilities, laboratories, and other sources. It builds on existing government initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme that establishes health and wellness centers at the community level and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program that has played a key role during the management of Covid-19 cases. Niti Aayog has also suggested establishing mechanisms to simplify the exchange, capture, analysis and dissemination of data for action.

