Efforts are being made to convene the next round of meetings with farmer leaders in the near future: Minister of the Union

Union minister Som Prakash, who is among government representatives negotiating with farmers protesting three new farm laws, said on Saturday that efforts are being made to convene the next round of meetings with leaders of the agitation soon to end the stalemate.

After having talks with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar about the farmers’ unrest, Prakash told PTI: “We are trying to call an early meeting… We are discussing. The date has not been finalized ”. “Ultimately, we have to solve this problem through dialogue. There is no other way out. They (the farmers) know it too, we know it too ”, he added.

Stating that the government is ready for discussions at any time, Prakash, the Minister of State for Trade and Industries and a Punjab MP, said the Center is “concerned” about protesting farmers and urged them to come to the discussion table.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting at various borders in Delhi for 16 days, seeking the repeal of the three agricultural laws that they say are “pro-corporate”.

The last six rounds of talks between the Center and 40 farmers’ union leaders have been inconclusive. The government sent a draft proposal to peasant leaders for their consideration. But the peasant leaders rejected the government’s proposal and intensified their protest.