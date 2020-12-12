India Top Headlines

Covid Daily Count Exceeds 30,000 Mark; toll increases by 443 | India News

With 30,002 new cases on Friday, the daily Covid-19 case burden in India again surpassed the 30,000 mark, slightly higher than the 29,497 cases reported on Thursday, when daily new infections fell below 30,000. only for the third time since July 13.

Friday also saw the lowest reduction in active cases in the past 13 days. Active cases were down 3,650, much less than Thursday’s decline of 8,944. The death toll also rose to 443, against 415 Covid victims every Wednesday and Thursday.

The overall fluctuation can be largely attributed to the number of cases in the national capital, which reported 2,385 cases on Friday, an increase of 810 over Thursday’s figure of 1,575. Delhi had reported 2,463 cases on Wednesday.

The total burden of Covid cases in India on Friday stood at 98,27,119, with 93,22,937 total recoveries. There were 3,61,563 active cases across the country. As happened on Thursday, Kerala topped the list of worst affected states with 4,642 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,268 cases and West Bengal with 2,753. With 87 deaths, Maharashtra topped the Covid casualty list. Delhi and Bengal were the only other states to report 50 or more deaths during the day.

Reference page