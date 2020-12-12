India Top Headlines

Covid-19: 30,006 New Cases Raise India’s Virus Count to 98,26,775 | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count rose to 98.26 lakh with 30,006 new cases in one day, while 93,24,328 people have recovered so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 94.88% on Saturday, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. .

The total number of coronavirus cases amounted to 98,26,775 and the death toll rose to 1,42,628 and the virus claimed 442 lives in a 24-hour span in the country, the updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The Covid-19 fatality rate dropped further to 1.45 percent.

There are 3,59,819 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, representing 3.66 percent of the total number of cases, the data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been analyzed as of December 11 and 10,65,176 samples have been analyzed on Friday.

