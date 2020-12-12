India Top Headlines

China’s “carefully developed goodwill” will dissipate due to border standoff, says Jaishankar | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Saturday that the border standoff with India is not in China’s interest as it has “significantly impacted” public sentiment against it.

“I think what has happened does not really benefit China as it significantly affected public sentiment,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying.

Jaishankar added that he believes Ladakh’s current confrontation with China is a challenge for India, and said he is confident that India will rise to the occasion.

“We are being tested. I have every confidence that we will rise to the occasion and face the challenge of national security.”

Jaishankar further said that the real danger for China is that its “carefully developed goodwill” will dissipate due to the India-China border crisis.

Jaishankar called the events on the border with China this year, which led to a bloody incident in the Galwan Valley in June with victims from both sides, “disturbing” and said they have raised some “very basic concerns” in India.

On the question of when he sees the conflict resolved, Jaishankar made no predictions. “I will not go into the prediction zone,” said EAM Jaishankar.

India and China have been involved in a border confrontation for most of the past six months. Both sides have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks. However, no progress has yet been made.

