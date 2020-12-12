Center calls 3 police officers responsible for Nadda’s security back to central Bengal delegation

Opinion

The Union Ministry of the Interior called three officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) responsible for the security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda in the West Bengal central delegation on Saturday, the authorities. The move comes in the context of a BJP convoy, including Nadda’s vehicle, being attacked in the 24th district of southern Parganas in the eastern state.

Diamond Harbor Police Superintendent Bholanath Pandey, South Bengal Police Additional Director General Rajeev Mishra and Deputy Inspector General of Police Presidency Range Praveen Tripathi were in charge of the BJP chief’s security in the state when his convoy was attacked. at Shirakol in Diamond Harbor. It is the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Nadda was visiting Diamond Harbor as part of her two-day trip to the state before the assembly elections scheduled for next year. The BJP alleged that some of the party’s front-line leaders, as well as workers, suffered injuries after being attacked by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress. The stones that rained down on the convoy and the shattered windshields could be seen in the images shown by television channels.

BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, his National Vice President Mukul Roy and National Secretary Anupam Hazra were also hit by stones and glass shards from broken windows and windshields of their cars, according to the party.

On Friday afternoon, the Union Interior Ministry had also summoned the chief secretary of state and the chief of police to New Delhi on Monday for the law and order situation in the state. However, the ministry was informed about the refusal of the main bureaucrats to appear before him through a letter.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said he was ordered to request “to dispense with the presence of state officials” at the meeting in Delhi. In his two-page letter, Bandopadhyay wrote: “While more reports are obtained and compiled, under the circumstances, I am writing to ask you to kindly dispense with the presence of State officials at the meeting, considering that the Government of State is already addressing this problem with the utmost seriousness. “

As the dispute over the attack and the law and order situation in Bengal intensifies, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah is planning a trip to the state forced to vote next week.