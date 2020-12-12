India Top Headlines

Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Center calls 3 IPS agents from Bengal in central delegation | India News

NEW DELHI: In view of the lapses that allegedly led to the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in West Bengal, the Center called three state IPS officers in the central delegation.

Nadda’s convoy was reportedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, were injured when protesters threw stones at their vehicles in Diamond Harbor.

The MHA had summoned Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra on Friday asking them to come forward on December 14 for an explanation on the state of law and order, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s report on the attack. to Nadda’s convoy by suspected government supporters. ruling TMC in the South 24 district of Parganas on December 10.

The secretary general wrote to the union’s interior secretary, saying that he has been ordered to request “to dispense with the presence of state officials” at the meeting convened on December 14.

Times of India