After indications of an alliance breakdown, Dushyant Chautala meets Rajnath Singh

Opinion

Haryana Senior Deputy Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Leader Dushyant Chautala met with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday, a day after the former announced that he would resign from his post at the Haryana government if it cannot guarantee a minimum price of support. (MSP) for the acquisition of crops from farmers.

“Haryana Senior Deputy Minister Dushyant Chautala meeting Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh in New Delhi,” reported the Indian Defense Ministry via a tweet from his official account.

While it is not yet known what was discussed between the two, the meeting is important in light of Chautala’s recent announcement of a possible departure from the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the protest of farmers in course.

“The national president of our party has already made it clear that the MSP must be guaranteed to farmers. The written proposals delivered by the central government to protesting farmers include a provision for MSP. I will work to secure the MSP for farmers while I am in power. I will resign from my position the day I cannot fulfill the promise, ”Chautala had said yesterday.

The BJP holds power in Haryana with its 40 seats in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly and the support of 10 JJP MLAs and five independent MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 31 seats.

This occurs when thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protest outside the national capital against the three recent agricultural laws passed by the central government.

Peasant leaders are engaging with a delegation from the central government in several rounds of talks to resolve their differences, however all the meetings have so far been inconclusive.