Active Covid cases in India fall below 3.60,000. 146 day low

Opinion

India’s Covid-19 recoveries have outnumbered new cases over the past fortnight, leading to the number of patients with current infection falling below 3.60,000 on Friday, according to ministry data. of health. This is the lowest number of active cases in 146 days since July 17, when just over 359,000 active cases were recorded.

The decline is being mimicked by the six states that have contributed the highest number of cases to the nation as a whole.

Maharashtra, which had the highest burden of the disease, also showed the largest decrease in the number of reported daily cases. The seven-day moving average of new reported cases dropped from 21,982 in mid-September to 4,596 on December 10.

Delhi, on the other hand, saw an increase of 4,156 cases in mid-September to a peak in November and then a decline to a seven-day moving average of 3,036 new cases per day on December 10.

Not only has there been a decline in the number of cases, the number of deaths due to viral infection across the country has been less than 500 for seven days in a row. At its peak, the total number of reported deaths in India in one day reached over 1,200 deaths in September.

There were 442 deaths due to the infection on Friday, and 78% of these deaths were reported in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra accounted for nearly 20% of the total, with 87 deaths reported on Friday. This was followed by Delhi with 60 deaths and West Bengal with 50 deaths.

Data from the Health Ministry also showed that only 10 states and union territories recorded 74% of the new cases reported on Friday. Kerala had the highest number of cases with 4,748, followed by West Bengal with 2,873 cases and Maharashtra with 2,778 cases.

“The number of cases is decreasing throughout the country. However, no one can say whether there would be another peak in the cases or not; we still don’t know everything about Sars-CoV-2. We don’t know if herd immunity through natural infection works, ”said Dr. Lalit Kant, former director of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“Countries like Spain, where it seemed that almost everyone had been exposed to the infection, still had another peak of infection. From a study in Iceland, we know that antibodies shrink and become undetectable over time. Only after the vaccine is available will the virus begin to behave in a predictable pattern, “he said.