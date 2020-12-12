a-giant-iceberg-is-expected-to-collide-with-south-georgia-this-month

Opinion

Scientists expect a huge A-68A iceberg to hit land this month and wreak havoc near South Georgia Island.

According to the findings, the iceberg has traveled thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica since 2017 and is now located at a distance of 120 km from South Georgia.

“If it remains on its current trajectory, the iceberg could land in the shallow waters off the coast, threatening wildlife, including penguins and seals,” the researchers said.

Scientists have been keeping an eye on the iceberg’s activities on its journey for the past three years via satellite missions. One of the missions, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission, has proven important in mapping the polar regions in winter, with its ability to see through clouds and darkness.