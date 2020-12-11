With another win, BJP gets 13 pramukh seats in 21 zila parishads in Rajasthan

Opinion

The BJP won the pramukh spot at Jhalawar zila parishad in Rajasthan on Friday, bringing the match tally to 13.

With this, the election results for the pramukh post in the 21 zila parishads have been declared, said a spokesman for the state electoral commission.

The BJP now has its pramukh at 13 zila parishads and the Congress at 5.

Three independent candidates were also elected as pramukh.

Elections for membership were recently held in 222 samitis panchayat and 21 zila parishads and the results were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Because it was repeated in one post, the result of the zila parishad members in Jhalawar could not be declared together with others.

The cabbage took place on Thursday. The election for the post of zila pramukh was held on Friday.

Elections for the post of pramukh in the remaining 20 zila parishads were held on Thursday.

The election of uppradhan in 222 panchayat samitis and uppramukh in 20 zila parishads was held on Friday and its results were announced.

The uppramukh election in Jhalawar zila parishad will take place on Saturday.