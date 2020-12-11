We pursue an independent foreign policy: India on Russian foreign minister’s comments | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India stated on Friday that it has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interests and that its vision for the Indo-Pacific region is not directed against any country.

The claim came two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western powers of pursuing an “aggressive and devious” policy to engage New Delhi in “anti-China games” promoting Indus strategies. -Peaceful.

Reacting to Lavrov’s comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that India represents a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and that its relations with Russia are based on its own merits.

“As the Prime Minister unequivocally pointed out during his speech at the Shrangi-La dialogue in June 2018, India does not see the Indo-Pacific region as a strategy or as a limited membership club or as a grouping seeking to dominate. No it is directed against any country. It represents a free, open and inclusive region, “said Srivastava.

His answer came at a press conference when asked about Lavrov’s remarks.

At a meeting of Russia’s Council on International Affairs of the state think tank, Lavrov accused the US-led West of trying to “undermine” Russia’s close association and privileged relations with India.

Lavrov said: “India is currently a target of the persistent, aggressive and devious policy of Western countries as they are trying to engage it in games against China by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, the so-called ‘Quad’.”

The Quad or Quadrilateral coalition is made up of India, the United States, Japan and Australia, and its main objective has been to guarantee a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interests. India’s relationship with each country is independent of its relationships with third countries. We hope this is well understood and appreciated by all our partners,” said Srivastava.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to India’s long-standing relations with Russia, which he said are characterized by a ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership with Russia. Our relations with Russia are based on their own merits, including in the sphere of military technical cooperation,” Srivastava said.