India Top Headlines

Uzbekistan President Calls India a Close Friend, Thanks Prime Minister Modi for His Help During the Covid-19 Pandemic | India News

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a “close and reliable friend” and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for her help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You are a close and reliable friend … Our countries have very common and ancient histories. Modern India is one of the world’s major powers with enormous economic and intellectual potential,” he said during the India-Uzbekistan virtual summit.

He said the two countries have been working closely to combat common threats from terrorism and other challenges.

“As a true friend, you have supported us during this very difficult period. I can say that in a short space of time, we have been able to fill the bilateral relationship with practical substance and this is a great positive. We have been closely cooperating in the fight. against common threats and challenges, “he added.

Mirziyoyev said he hoped that Prime Minister Modi’s official visit could take place in 2021, adding that it would be a historic event in the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

“I hope that next year his official visit to Uzbekistan will take place. It will be a historic event in the development of friendly relations between our countries,” he said.

To restore peace in Afghanistan, negotiations with the Taliban must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and controlled by Afghans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday during a virtual summit with Uzbekistan, the country’s northern neighbor. ravaged by war.

Original source