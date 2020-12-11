India Top Headlines

Union Moves SC Against Farm Laws, Says Will Make Farmers Vulnerable To Corporate Greed | India News

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Kisan (Bhanu) Union (BKU (B)) has addressed the Supreme Court against the three agricultural laws passed by the central government, claiming that the laws will make farmers “vulnerable to corporate greed” .

The farmer group has challenged the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020, the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment) of 2020.

The BKU (B) has filed a request to intervene in several petitions in the high court against the agricultural laws, saying that these laws will pave the way for the “cartelization and commercialization of agriculture”. The request requested permission to intervene in the pending case and present arguments.

The request, filed through advocate AP Singh, read: “The laws were hastily passed without proper discussion … The inherent weaknesses of the agricultural sector cannot be addressed by monetizing farmers.”

He added that despite the multiple representations sent by various Kisan groups, the government is not ready to consider their problems. The system needs strengthening of the APMC, MSP system and financial support, the petition suggested.

Several petitions are already pending before the Supreme Court, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Rakesh Vaishnav of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress and Bharatiya Kisan Party, against the three agricultural laws.

The higher court had sent a notification to the Center on October 12 seeking a response.

The BKU (B) has also pointed out that farmers have been protesting for several days on the Delhi borders, multiple rounds of talks with the government have been inconclusive.

