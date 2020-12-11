three-journalists-denounce-assault-by-police-in-jk

Opinion

Three journalists said on Thursday that they were allegedly assaulted by police and then detained while covering the district development council elections in the Anantnag district of southern Kashmir.

ETV Bharat’s Fayaz Lolu, News 18 Urdu’s Mudasir Qadri and TV 9’s Junaid Rafiq also alleged that their equipment was seized by the police in the incident.

According to reporters, they had approached Senior Police Superintendent Sandeep Choudhary for a byte outside a voting booth in Srigufwara after a candidate for the National Conference alleged that he was not allowed to vote.

“As soon as SSP arrived and we approached him for comment, he and his team just started beating us,” Lolu said.

Senior law enforcement officials were not immediately available for comment. The incident has led to the condemnation of the Kashmir Press Club, which, in a statement, called for a full investigation.